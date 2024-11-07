2024 BC Community Football Association Championships – Chilliwack’s Exhibition Stadium – Saturday November 16 – 50/50 Draw Available

Chiliwack – The 2024 BC Community Football Association Championships are at Chilliwack’s Exhibition Stadium, Saturday November 16.

Player involved come from :

Valley Community Football League – VCFL Abbotsford Falcons Football Association Chilliwack Giants North Langley Football Association MEADOW RIDGE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION Mission Niner’s Football

The 50/50 Draw is now up at https://bccommunityfootballassoc.rafflenexus.com/

The BCCFA is a Not for Profit Organization. The goal is to promote and grow grassroots football in BC. BCCFA host the annual Joe Gluska Invitational Flag tournament in Kelowna and the BCCFA Championship tackle tournament.