Premier Eby’s New Cabinet Sworn in November 18

Victoria – Premier David Eby’s transition team continues planning and preparations so government can hit the ground running on the priorities of British Columbians when a new cabinet is sworn in Nov. 18, 2024, at Government House.

“Judicial recounts will ensure every vote is counted,” Premier Eby said. “Following those counts, British Columbians want to see urgent action taken on their priorities, including affordability and housing, strengthening health care and building strong communities within a vibrant economy. The first step is swearing in a new cabinet for British Columbia.”

The transition period spans from the results of the election until the swearing in of a new cabinet. During that time, the transition team will make recommendations to the Premier regarding the formations of ministries and structures across government, as well as the selection of new cabinet ministers. The transition team is co-chaired by Doug White, the Premier’s special counsel on Indigenous reconciliation and Shannon Salter, the Premier’s deputy minister and head of the public service.

The Premier will present his recommendations for cabinet to Janet Austin, B.C.’s Lieutenant Governor, thereby establishing the new government. The ceremony will take place at the official residence of the lieutenant governor, Government House in Victoria.

Newly elected MLAs will be sworn in and formally invited to take their seats in the legislature prior to cabinet’s swearing in. The Opposition caucus and BC Green Party MLAs are scheduled to be sworn in on Nov. 12. Government caucus MLAs will be sworn in on Nov. 13.

The swearing-in dates have been set based on judicial recounts and reporting information from Elections BC.