Inmate at Pacific Institution Who Bit Off Nose of Victim – Dies in Prison

Abbotsford – (with files from Canadian Press/Correctional Service Canada) -On November 2, 2024, Angel Jones, an inmate from the Regional Treatment Centre (Pacific Institution), died in custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate was 47 years old and had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on June 26, 2007.



According to Canadian Press: Jones was declared a dangerous offender by an Ontario court in 2007 and jailed indefinitely for the crime, which the judge called an “evil act of stark horror” at the time. Jones was convicted of aggravated assault in 2004 after disfiguring his then girlfriend, whom he’d believed was seeing another man while he was in jail. He claimed in court that the victim’s nose “popped off” and that it was weak from the woman’s diet. A pair of forensic psychiatrists found that Jones was a narcissistic psychopath who was likely to violently or sexually reoffend, and the court declared him a dangerous offender in June 2007, imprisoning him indefinitely.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.