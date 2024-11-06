Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s It’s a Wonderful Breakfast -Abbotsford (November 25) and Chilliwack (December 5)

Fraser Valley – The Christmas tradition continues.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s It’s a Wonderful Breakfast.

Don’t miss out on this magical holiday event supporting your local hospitals.

This year, It’s a Wonderful Breakfast will be a sit-down buffet breakfast at Chartwell Lynnwood Retirement Residences in Chilliwack and It’s a Wonderful Breakfast in Abbotsford will now be a sit-down breakfast at Garden Park Tower in Abbotsford.

Purchase your tickets below:

Click here to sponsor It’s a Wonderful Breakfast in Abbotsford.

Click here to sponsor It’s a Wonderful Breakfast in Chilliwack.

FVHCF will once again be collecting toys and toiletries at the event to give children and young adults in the hospital over the holiday season some joy and brightness. Check their wish list here.