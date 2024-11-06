Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” beginning November 6

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

DIABLO, Ryan

Age: 34

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 170lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Discharge of Firearm with Intent and Aggravated Assault

Warrant in effect: October 30, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

TONKS, Scott

Age: 42

Height: 5’9” ft

Weight: 194lbs

Hair: Blonde/Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Traffic in Controlled Substance x2, Possess Controlled Drug/Substance for Trafficking x2, and Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Warrant in effect: October 30, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack