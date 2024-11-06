Chilliwack Restorative Justice Call for Volunteers – 2024 Operation Red Nose

Chilliwack – Operation Red Nose is back! This December, take advantage of a safe, reliable ride service to make sure you get home responsibly after holiday celebrations. With one quick call, a team of friendly volunteers will drive you and your vehicle home, helping to prevent impaired driving incidents. It’s a simple choice that can make a big difference, so make the call that saves lives this holiday season!

Call For Volunteers!

ORN are looking for folks who are interested in driving, being support as passenger/navigators as well as office positions.

﻿How about you make a team? Grab some friends or co-workers and volunteer for an evening this season!

Information on volunteering can be found here

If you have any questions please reach out to Leah Mammel

Leah@RestoringJustice.ca

778-933-2171