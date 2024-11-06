Chilliwack Restorative Justice Call for Volunteers – 2024 Operation Red Nose

Chilliwack – Operation Red Nose is back! This December, take advantage of a safe, reliable ride service to make sure you get home responsibly after holiday celebrations. With one quick call, a team of friendly volunteers will drive you and your vehicle home, helping to prevent impaired driving incidents. It’s a simple choice that can make a big difference, so make the call that saves lives this holiday season!
Call For Volunteers!
ORN are looking for folks who are interested in driving, being support as passenger/navigators as well as office positions.
How about you make a team? Grab some friends or co-workers and volunteer for an evening this season!
Information on volunteering can be found here
If you have any questions please reach out to Leah Mammel
Leah@RestoringJustice.ca
778-933-2171