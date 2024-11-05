The Legacy of Lightfoot – Friday November 15 – Harrison Festival (VIDEO)

Harrison – On Friday, November 15, the Harrison Festival Society will present its last show of 2024 with a special concert honouring the legacy of one of the world’s great songwriters, the late Gordon Lightfoot. The Legacy of Lightfoot was born out of an enduring respect and reverence for the iconic music of Gordon Lightfoot. Take a journey through one of the deepest and most prolific catalogues of songs ever written.

Not only was Gordon Lightfoot one of the most skilled songwriters of his generation, he also had the voice and charisma to match.

The musicians who have come together to celebrate The Legacy of Lightfoot combine their decades of experience as performers and songwriters to give a meaningful and engaging performance of his enduring catalogue of music. From his days playing the coffee houses in the 1960’s to the mega hits of the 70’s and all the way up to the beautiful music written in his later years, The Legacy of Lightfoot shines a light on the entirety of Gordon’s masterful career.

Following the graceful passing of Gordon Lightfoot in May 2023 musicians Oliver Swain & Dylan Stone collaborated to organize a concert to celebrate Gordon’s life and music. Swain & Stone are two of British Columbia’s greatly accomplished and experienced songwriters and performers.

The show begins at 7:30pm with doors opening at 6:30pm. Tickets for The Legacy of Lightoot can be purchased online at www.harrisonfestival.com, by phone at 604.796.3664 or in person at the Ranger Station Art Gallery in Harrison Hot Springs.