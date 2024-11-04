Remembrance Day 2024 in Abbotsford – Will the Homeless Camp Interfere with Ceremonies? UPDATE – Viewing Restrictions In Place – Extra Viewing at Rotary Stadium

Abbotsford – The ongoing controversy of a homeless camp next to Abbotsford City Hall and the downtown Cenotaph, has produced a conundrum.

Will the camp interfere with the November 11 Remembrance Day ceremonies?

YES and NO – UPDATE – Black Press reports this year’s Remembrance Day service at Thunderbird Memorial Square , will be restricted to those marching in the parade, veterans and dignitaries who will be laying wreaths.

The event will be live-streamed on the city website and in person at Rotary Stadium.

Original FVN Story is here .

In June 2024, FVN reported: The Abbotsford Drug War Survivors (DWS) are supporting the residents of the Gladys Road Encampment who have relocated to Babich Park to establish a protest camp.

From their media release , they claim that this action is a direct response to the City of Abbotsford’s continued inaction concerning the urgent need for housing solutions for its displaced citizens.

October 17 UPDATE – Supreme Court Justice, Sandra Sukstorf released her decision to uphold the City of Abbotsford’s bylaw.

Justice Sukstorf denied the application by Matsqui-Abbotsford Impact Society on behalf of the Drug War Survivors for an injunction preventing the City of Abbotsford from implementing its bylaw and closing the homeless encampment at City Hall.

So what about Remembrance Day?

From Brittany Maple, Executive Director, Matsqui-Abbotsford Impact Society: The Abbotsford Drug War Survivors (DWS) are actively collaborating with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) and the Royal Canadian Legion to ensure that Remembrance Day ceremonies proceed safely and respectfully, despite ongoing challenges related to housing. We remain committed to upholding the dignity of these important events. In light of Justice Sandra Sukstorf’s recent ruling in Matsqui-Abbotsford Impact Society v. Abbotsford (City), which emphasizes the need for a phased approach to relocating encampment residents and ensuring adequate shelter options, we continue to encourage the City of Abbotsford to engage constructively with the encampment community. To date, the city has not taken meaningful steps toward a resolution that safeguards human rights in accordance with the court’s directives, nor have accessible housing alternatives been offered to encampment residents. We are dedicated to ensuring that this Remembrance Day remains solely focused on honoring veterans, including those who experience homelessness, in respectful collaboration with the Royal Canadian Legion.

From the City of Abbotsford: “City staff are currently working closely with the Abbotsford Legion and event organizers on how this year’s Remembrance Day recognition ceremony will proceed. Discussions have included a potential combination of an in-person event held at the Cenotaph at Thunderbird Square in the Civic Precinct, alongside additional virtual attendance options for residents. Updates will be posted on social media and on the Go!Abbotsford community events one-stop-shop website as soon as they are available. In addressing the encampment located at City Hall, the City of Abbotsford is currently continuing to work closely with BC Housing, our community service providers and the protest organizer to implement the requirements set out by Justice Sukstorf. As of October 18th (the day of the decision) there were 36 tents and that number has not changed despite BC Housing and community social service providers being on-site each day ensuring that shelter and housing is offered to the occupants.”