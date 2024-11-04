Skip to content

PEARL's 8th Annual Fundraiser and Awareness Event, Light in the Darkness – Saturday November 9

PEARL's 8th Annual Fundraiser and Awareness Event, Light in the Darkness – Saturday November 9

Chilliwack – PEARL’s 8th Annual Fundraiser and Awareness Event, Light in the Darkness, is on Saturday,  November 9 at 6PM.
Central Community Church, 46100 Chilliwack Central Road.
Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Silent Auctions will be live and ready for bidding!  Program will begin at 6:30 p.m

The evening will include live music, testimonials, Centre Insights,  a fabulous charcuterie table and desserts! Tickets are $30 each, or $210 for a table of 8. To purchase tickets, scan the QR code. This year, with your support, we anticipate raising $100,000 to continue the work at PEARL
We look forward to celebrating all the ways God has been so faithful to them.

Become an Event Sponsor
Host a table of 8 for 210.00
Donate items or services for their Silent Auction contact Krisit at http://Events@Pearllliferenewal.com

Ways to Give:

2024 Hope Fog Fest

The Veganist

