PEARL’s 8th Annual Fundraiser and Awareness Event, Light in the Darkness – Saturday November 9

Chilliwack – PEARL’s 8th Annual Fundraiser and Awareness Event, Light in the Darkness, is on Saturday, November 9 at 6PM.

Central Community Church, 46100 Chilliwack Central Road.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Silent Auctions will be live and ready for bidding! Program will begin at 6:30 p.m

The evening will include live music, testimonials, Centre Insights, a fabulous charcuterie table and desserts! Tickets are $30 each, or $210 for a table of 8. To purchase tickets, scan the QR code. This year, with your support, we anticipate raising $100,000 to continue the work at PEARL

We look forward to celebrating all the ways God has been so faithful to them.

Become an Event Sponsor

Host a table of 8 for 210.00

Donate items or services for their Silent Auction contact Krisit at http://Events@Pearllliferenewal.com

Ways to Give: