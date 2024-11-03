UFV Sports Saturday – Hoops and Volleyballers Gain Weekend Split

Fraser Valley – WVB: Cascades crush Wesmen in three sets on Saturday

The UFV Cascades bounced back from a five-set defeat on Friday to pick up a dominant three set win over the University of Winnipeg Wesmen at the UFV Athletic Centre.

The Cascades improve to 5-1 with the win, while the Wesmen drop to 1-3.

Up next: The Cascades now get a week off before they return to the UFV Athletic Centre for a pair of matches against the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack on November 15 and 16.

MVB: Brandsma gets first career kills, as Cascades fall in three to Wesmen

Hudson Brandsma picked up his first kills as a Cascade on Saturday, but the UFV Cascades fell in a three set decision to the University of Winnipeg Wesmen on Saturday, 22-25, 19-25, 23-25, at the UFV Athletic Centre.



With the win, the Wesmen move to 6-0, while the Cascades drop to 0-6.

WBB: Cascades get first win of the season over Vikes

The UFV Cascades captured their first win of the season 57-52 after going bucket for bucket with the Vikes on the road on Saturday.

The Cascades move to 1-1 on the season with the win.

Up next: The Cascades return home for a pair of games next weekend against the UBC Okanagan Heat. The games can be watched live at the UFV Athletic Centre, or online at canadadawest.tv

MBB: Cascades fall to Vikes on the road

The UFV Cascades fell to the University of Victoria Vikes 91-65 on Saturday in Victoria.

The result drops the Cascades to 0-2 to start the season, while the Vikes go to 2-0.

