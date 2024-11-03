Othello Tunnels Temporarily Closed Until Late Spring 2025

Hope Cascades and Canyons Release – The Othello Tunnels are now temporarily closed until Spring/Summer 2025. This pause is vital as @yourbcparks embarks on the second phase of construction, ensuring the safety and enhancing the experience for visitors.



This closure is essential for HCC to welcome you back to an even more spectacular and secure Othello Tunnels experience.

HCC understand how special this destination is to so many of you, and they appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.

Updates will be posted on their social media.