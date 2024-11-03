No Strike Talk as Canada Post and Workers Try to Get a Deal

Ottawa (with files from CNW) – As the Christmas Mail season has started, there is a concern of job action between Canada Post and the workers union.

On October 29 Canada Post said in a media release: Canada Post presented new global offers to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) that demonstrate the Corporation’s commitment to reaching negotiated agreements, without any labour disruption.

The new proposals protect and enhance what’s important to CUPW-represented employees – including offering higher wage increases – while responding to the challenges facing the country’s postal service. These updated global offers come as the cooling-off period is set to expire November 2, and after CUPW announced last week it has received a strike mandate from its members for both the Urban and RSMC (Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers) bargaining units.

Both parties must urgently focus their energies on resolving outstanding issues to reach negotiated agreements. A labour disruption would have significant consequences for the millions of Canadians who rely on Canada Post while deepening the company’s already serious financial situation, as customers move their holiday shipments to other carriers. For this reason, the offers are conditional on reaching negotiated agreements without a labour disruption.

The negotiations come at a critical juncture for Canada Post as the Corporation continues to grapple with the significant financial and operational challenges of delivering in today’s highly competitive parcel delivery market. In the first six months of 2024, Canada Post recorded a loss from operations of $490 million. Since 2018, Canada Post has lost more than $3 billion.

Higher wage increases included in Canada Post’s new proposals

The new offers enhance and protect key items for CUPW-represented employees, within the company’s financial constraints, while making necessary changes to meet the needs of Canadians. The proposals include:

Supporting CUPW’s proposal for a future merger of the RSMC and Urban bargaining units.

Annual wage increases amounting to 11.5% over four years (11.97% compounded).

Protecting the defined benefit pension for current employees, as well as their job security and health benefits.

Continued wage protection against unforeseen inflation.

Improved leave entitlements for current employees.

Transitioning to an hourly rate of pay for RSMC employees.

On November 1, CUPW Canadian Union of Postal Workers responded:

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) is urging Canada Post to align their actions with their words and negotiate new collective agreements for postal workers without any service disruptions.

CUPW is fighting for fair wages, safe working conditions, retiring with dignity, and providing new services at the public post office that support communities across the country.

“Canada Post says it wants negotiated contracts, but its actions show otherwise,” says Simpson. “The latest Global Offers don’t offer real solutions, are still filled with rollbacks, and they ask for many of our major issues to be resolved through arbitration instead of at the bargaining table. We know that the best agreements are reached through bargaining at the table, not through arbitration.”

Postal workers overwhelmingly voted in favour of a strike, but as of today, the Union has not given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post or the Minister of Labour. CUPW negotiators are still at the bargaining table, working hard to reach fair agreements without any service disruptions.

“This is an incredibly important round of bargaining. We’re not just bargaining for ourselves; we’re bargaining for the public and for all workers. Too many people have fallen behind over the last few years while executives’ salaries keep rising,” says Simpson.

“When unionized workers make gains, it lifts up all communities, bringing widespread benefits. We are committed to negotiating the best collective agreements possible for our members while also protecting the valued and cherished public postal service.”