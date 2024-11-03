Coquihalla Snowshed Protocol for Monday November 4 – 25cms of Snow Expected (VIDEO)

Coquihalla – The #Coquihalla Protocol will be implemented Monday morning at: 7 AM PST, Monday, November 4th, 2024. Heavy to moderate snowfall could produce up to 25cm throughout the day at the Coquihalla Summit.

1:42 PM PST Sunday 3 November 2024

Winter Storm Warning in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Where: Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 – Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass.

When: Monday and Monday night. What: Strong gusty winds and heavy snow. Hazards: Rapidly accumulating snow and blowing snow creating near zero visibilities and treacherous driving conditions.

A strong Pacific frontal system will begin pushing into the BC interior Monday morning. Snow at times heavy is expected to begin for these mountain passes Monday morning and begin to taper off after midnight, early Tuesday morning. Lower elevations will likely see a change to rain by Monday afternoon, but snowfall accumulations are expected to range from near 20 cm at the Coquihalla summit to near 35 centimetres at Kootenay Pass by Tuesday morning. Additionally, strong and gusty southerly winds will begin Monday morning and switch to strong westerly winds by Monday night. The combination of heavy snowfall and strong winds will result in severely reduced visibilities and blowing snow conditions.