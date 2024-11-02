2024 Harrison Lights By The Lake Returns November 23 (VIDEO)

Harrison – Harrison Lights By The Lake returns.

The coziness and warmth of the Holiday Season is drawing near, which brings Lights by the Lake! Enjoy two kilometers of dazzling light displays along the esplanade and see Harrison Village dressed in quaint holiday décor. Runs daily until January 12th, 2025, from dusk to dawn.

Opening Night With Fireworks!

November 23

4:30 – 7:00 pm

Opening Ceremony Schedule of Events

4:30 PM Welcome

Join us for the Lights by the Lake opening ceremony on the traditional territory of Sts’ailes. Enjoy welcome speeches from Tourism Harrison and special guest Todd Richard, along with complimentary hot chocolate (while supplies last). Plus, don’t miss visits from Santa, meet and greet with Anna and Elsa from Disney’s Frozen, and encounters with a roving Sasquatch!

Location: Harrison Civic Centre Plaza

4:35 PM – 4:45 PM Jingle Paws Pet Parade

Join us for the Annual Jingle Paws Pet Parade! Participants will gather at 4:15 pm, with the parade starting promptly at 4:35 pm. Pets and their owners are encouraged to wear costumes, lights, and bells for extra festive fun! After the parade, enjoy a post-parade party with socializing and photo opportunities with the Sasquatch. Each pet will also receive a special treat, courtesy of Kent Veterinary Clinic. To help us prepare the right amount of treats, please let us know if you’ll be joining and how many pets you’ll be bringing. Register at: JinglePawsHarrison@gmail.com.

Location: The parade will begin at the Beach Tot Playground (east of the Plaza, across from Milos Greek Taverna) and follow the paved path along Esplanade Avenue to the boat launch parking lot—a leisurely 10-minute walk.

4:35 PM – 4:45 PM Sasquatch Dancers

We are once again honored to have the Sts’ailes Sasquatch Dancers join us for the opening ceremony of Lights by the Lake. Their mesmerizing and culturally rich performances have become an integral part of our annual event, setting the perfect tone for the enchanting displays of lights that follow. With their graceful movements and vibrant regalia, the Sts’ailes Sasquatch Dancers bring a sense of tradition and community to our gathering, reminding us of the importance of preserving Indigenous culture. We can’t wait to witness their captivating performance once more as we kick off another year of Lights by the Lake, celebrating the spirit of togetherness and the magic of the holiday season.

Location: Harrison Civic Centre Plaza

4:45 PM – 5:00 PM Project Dance

We are thrilled to announce that the opening event of Lights by the Lake will feature the incredible dancers from Project Dance. With their mesmerizing talent, these performers are set to captivate our audience with their extraordinary dance moves. Get ready to be enchanted by their boundless energy as we kick off this year’s Lights by the Lake with a spectacular dance extravaganza.

Location: Harrison Civic Centre Plaza

5:00 PM – 5:15 PM Frozen Singalong

Join us for an enchanting performance by the talented cast of A Little Moore Magic as they bring the beloved characters Anna & Elsa from Disney’s Frozen to life!

Location: Harrison Civic Centre Plaza

5:18 PM – 5:28 PM Harrison Elementary School Choir

We’re excited to announce that the talented Harrison Elementary School Choir will be spreading holiday cheer with their beautiful voices! This season, they’ll delight us with a selection of heartwarming Christmas songs, adding a special touch to the festivities. We can’t wait to experience the magic of their harmonies!

Location: Harrison Civic Centre Plaza

5:29 PM – 5:45 PM Countdown to Lights & Fireworks

Join local country artist Todd Richard as he leads the countdown to lights! With the help of the Harrison Elementary School Choir, the switch will be flicked at 5:30 pm to illuminate the light displays and light up the lake! Immediately after the lights are turned on, a breathtaking 15-minute fireworks display will light up the night sky, creating a mesmerizing spectacle.

Note: Lagoon closures and boat launch interruptions will be in effect from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Location: Harrison Civic Centre Plaza

5:45 PM – 7:00 PM Angelus Carolers

Stroll around the peaceful Lagoon and soak in the holiday spirit, surrounded by shimmering lights and crisp winter air. The Angelus Carolers Trio will serenade you with timeless Christmas carols, filling the evening with warmth and joy. Let their sweet harmonies create a magical atmosphere, blending with the beauty of the Lagoon to offer an unforgettable holiday experience and lasting festive memories.

Location: Lagoon Beach Stage

5:45 PM – 7:00 PM Cascade Chorus

New this year, we’re thrilled to welcome the Cascade Chorus to our holiday celebration! The Cascade Chorus is a vibrant, multi-generational community choir featuring talented voices from Harrison Hot Springs, Agassiz, and beyond. As you explore the festivities, stop by the magical Starlight Skating Rink and enjoy their beautiful renditions of Christmas classics. Their cheerful carols will add an extra sparkle to your evening, making this holiday season even more magical!

Location: Starlight Skating Rink

5:45 PM – 7:00 PM Todd Richard & Band

Get ready to kick off the holiday season with a spectacular performance at this year’s event as we proudly present our headliner, local country artist Todd Richard & Band. With their irresistible blend of classic country hits and heartwarming holiday tunes, they are set to fill the air with joy and merriment. The Harrison Elementary School Choir will join Todd at the beginning of his set, harmonizing their voices to create an unforgettable start to an evening filled with holiday magic. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable musical journey that will leave you brimming with the spirit of the season.

Location: Harrison Civic Centre Plaza