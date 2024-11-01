Chilliwack RCMP Arrest One Male in Shots Fired Near Home Hardware on Vedder

Chilliwack – Early Friday Morning November 1, at 5:58 a.m., Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a gun shot into a residence located in the 5600-block of Vedder Road (a townhouse near Home Hardware). It was reported that the round came though the wall from a neighbouring unit.

To ensure public safety, the surrounding residential units and businesses were evacuated and traffic in the immediate area was re-routed. Additionally, the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT) was called out to assist.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., IERT arrested the suspect without incident. The man remains in police custody and the investigation is ongoing. No injuries have been reported.

“Thank you for the cooperation and patience of those who were impacted by this unfolding incident,” says Corporal Carmen Kiener, spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP “Ensuring the safety of our community is always our top priority.”