City of Abbotsford Improvements to Harris and Townshipline Rail Crossings

Abbotsford – To increase safety for residents at rail crossings, City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley crews will be working to upgrade roads at both Harris Road and Townshipline Road rail crossings in the coming months. Both of these require full road closures with detours in effect (please see detour maps for route information).

Harris Road between Glenmore Road and Bates Road: November 2024 – end of January 2025

Townshipline Road between Riverside St and Highway 11: December 2024 – end of January 2025

*Closure dates are subject to weather conditions and could change.

Be sure to plan extra time when driving in these areas, and obey all posted detour signage.

2024 Abby Rail Crossing Improvements Harris Townshipline