Beware of Cannabis Gummies on Halloween

Nanaimo – Recently federal drug enforcement units with the RCMP carried out searchwarrants at a number of cannabis dispensaries and seized thousands of counterfeit cannabis treats.

One of these dispensaries was located in Nanaimo.



Some of the gummies were found to contain 100 times the amount THC found in licensed dispensaries. The consumption of cannabis treats poses a significant health risk to children due to these high levels of THC.



At all times and especially at Halloween, parents need to be vigilant when checking their children’s candy. Unfortunately, there have several reported cases where gummies have been found mixed in with candy. These treats have been found in bags resembling chips, chocolate bars and a variety of other popular name-brand candies.



Some of the health effects associated with children ingesting cannabis gummies are as follows:

Muscle weakness

Vomiting

Agitation

Confusion

Slurred speech

Unsteadiness on feet

Slowed breathing

If you suspect that your child has ingested cannabis gummies, seek medical attention immediately. If you find gummies in your children’s candy, remove them and report the incident to Police.