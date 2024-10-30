Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – October 30

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
SEE, Michael
Age: 44
Height: 6’0” ft
Weight: 221lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Robbery
Warrant in effect: October 21, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
REMPEL, Jaysie
Age: 27
Height: 5’6” ft
Weight: 144lbs
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Green
Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation x2
Warrant in effect: September 18, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack