Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – October 30

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

SEE, Michael

CrimeStoppers

Age: 44

Height: 6’0” ft

Weight: 221lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Robbery

Warrant in effect: October 21, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

REMPEL, Jaysie

CrimeStoppers

Age: 27

Height: 5’6” ft

Weight: 144lbs

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Green

Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation x2

Warrant in effect: September 18, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack