Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Winter Fantasia – Tuesday November 26

Chilliwack — Get ready to embrace the magic of the holiday season as the Chilliwack Cultural Centre proudly presents Winter Fantasia on Tuesday November 26! This spectacular event will captivate audiences with a heartwarming blend of music, and holiday cheer, creating an unforgettable experience for the whole family!

This performance will see local ensembles and choirs come together to perform a concert that will include the telling of the holiday story, The Christmas Cookie Sprinkle Snitcher, by Robert Krause. The evening will feature: Cascadia Wind Ensemble, Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra, Chilliwack Player’s Guild, Chilliwack Secondary School Choir, Fraser Valley Children’s Choir, Fraser Valley Philomusica Chorus, Re:Action Choir, and Secondary Characters.

With dazzling storytelling, and enchanting melodies, Winter Fantasia promises to transport you into a world of winter wonder. Whether you’re looking to witness the stunning talent of these local groups or to hear this incredibly festive holiday tale, this performance offers something for everyone.

Don’t miss out on this enchanting holiday event that’s sure to become a cherished tradition for years to come. Winter Fantasia is the perfect way to celebrate the spirit of the season with family and friends in the heart of Chilliwack.

Winter Fantasia is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Tuesday November 26, 2024 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $32, with Patron Program discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling

604-391-SHOW(7469).

Winter Fantasia is generously sponsored by Lock’s Pharmacy, Myriad Technologies, Canadian Tire, The Book Man, 98.3 Star FM, Chilliwack Progress, British Columbia Arts Council, BC Live Performance Network, City of Chilliwack, Province of British Columbia, and Department of Canadian Heritage.