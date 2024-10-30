AbbyPD Crime Reduction Unit Investigating Telecommunications Wire Thefts

Abbotsford – During the past few weeks, the Abbotsford Police Department Crime Reduction Unit has been investigating an uptick in commercial wire thefts targeting Telus communication lines throughout the Abbotsford area.



These thefts have resulted in over $100,000 worth of damage to Telus infrastructure, interrupting critical 911 and other telecommunication services.



AbbyPD is looking for public assistance in obtaining dash camera footage from anyone travelling in the area of the two most recent thefts under investigation, which occurred within:



• The 1000 block of McCallum Road (between McConnell Road and Vye Road) on October 17th, 2024, between 5:00 am and 7:30 am; and



• The 4500 block of Sumas Mountain Road (between McKee Road and Dawson Road) on October 23rd, 2024, between 4:00 am and 7:30 am.



AbbyPD is reminding Abbotsford residents that all Telus employees or contractors working on overhead telecommunications lines will be operating vehicles and equipment that would be fully identifiable to the organizations they belong to.



AbbyPD encourages the public to report suspicious activity to or around overhead telecommunication lines in their neighbourhoods to the police. Anyone with information or who may have dash camera footage from the incidents on October 17th & 23rd is asked to contact AbbyPD at askmedia@abbypd.ca



Abbotsford Police File 2024-43368

2024 AbbyPD Video October 30 – Telus Wire Thefts