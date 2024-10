Abbotsford – The Whose Live Anyway? Tour with Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Ryan Stiles and Joel Murray is coming to the Abby Centre on June 20th, 2025.



Tickets will go on sale on Friday November 1.

