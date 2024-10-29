Missing Coquitlam Woman – Recently Seen in Vancouver and Abbotsford

Fraser Valley (with files from RCMP/Black Press) – Coquitlam RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing person, 42-year-old Angela Ekkert. Angela was last seen on Sunday, October 27, 2024 leaving a Coquitlam designated facility on foot at approximately 11AM

Angela can be described as:

Hazel eyes.

Caucasian woman

42-years-old

Short brown hair

Medium build

5’5

Angela was observed on video surveillance in the area of West Georgia Street and Howe Street in Vancouver on Monday, October 29, 2024 at 8:23AM. Black Press reports that later the same day, she was spotted on CCTV in Abbotsford. She was wearing a black jacket and a white cross-body purse and was carrying a black shopping bag.

Angela was observed wearing:

Black jacket

White cross-body purse

Carrying a black shopping bag

Police and family are concerned for Angela’s well-being.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Angela Ekkert or have information on her whereabouts to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-28517.