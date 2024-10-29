Chilliwack RCMP Arrest High Risk Offender Near Little Mountain

Chilliwack – On Thursday October 24, Chilliwack RCMP with the assistance of the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (LMD IERT) executed a search warrant on McNaught Road. This search warrant resulted in the safe apprehension of Kusone Robinson, a high-risk offender well known to the Chilliwack RCMP. Robinson was designated under the Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative (REVOII) Program by the Chilliwack RCMP in 2023.

The investigation recently began when Robinson was observed by the Chilliwack RCMP Priority Target Team operating a motor vehicle contrary to the conditions of his Probation Order and Driving Prohibition Order. Police made ongoing efforts to locate and safely arrest Robinson. A few days later, the Chilliwack RCMP Frontline Section was able to gather evidence to believe Robinson was actively involved in drug trafficking within Chilliwack. Through investigative avenues, police were able to determine that Robinson was staying in a residence on McNaught Road in Chilliwack, which lead to the October 24th search warrant execution. With the assistance of LMD IERT, several individuals were safely arrested, including Robinson. As a result of the subsequent search of the residence, evidence of additional criminal code offences were located. Robinson is currently being held in custody while the court process continues.

Robinson, a 22 year old male from Chilliwack, is facing the following charges:

Driving While Prohibited.

Carrying a Concealed Weapon;

Careless Storage of a Firearm;

Possession of a Firearm;

Obstructing a Police Officer;

Failing to Comply with a Probation Order;

Failing to Comply with a Release Order;

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking; and