Abbotsford – Are you interested in contributing to road safety and volunteering for the 2024 Operation Red Nose (ORN) team.

Abbotsford Police Department announce that Abbotsford Restorative Justice will be hosting Operation Red Nose this year with the support of AbbyPD.

Visit www.arjaa.org/operation-red-nose

ORN will be accepting applications until midnight on Monday, November 11th, 2024.