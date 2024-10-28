Statement from Premier David Eby – Met with Lieutenant Governor to Form Government

Victoria – Premier David Eby issued the following statement:

“Based on (October 28) today’s final vote count, and pending judicial recounts, British Columbians have asked our BC NDP team to lead our province for a third time. It is an incredible honour and a huge responsibility. We are listening to the message voters sent with this close election, and will be getting to work on today’s tough challenges right away.



“After a close and hard-fought campaign, it’s now time to come together to deliver for people. Today, I met with Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin. She has asked me to form the next government. We will, and we will work hard every day to earn the trust you have placed in us.



“People want their elected representatives to deliver results. With renewed determination, we will build on the progress we’ve made to reduce daily costs like car insurance and childcare, hire thousands of health care workers and get you a family doctor, deliver homes you can afford, and make sure our economy works for everyone–not just those at the top. There is so much more work to do to lighten the load for people.



“British Columbians have asked us to work together and make life better for them. That is exactly what we intend to do. A majority of BC voters have elected a legislature that shares common values – like addressing affordability, tackling climate change, making sure health care is there when you need it, and building an inclusive province with safe communities where everyone belongs.



“With these results, we are saying goodbye to talented colleagues whose voices will be missed in the Legislature. We are also welcoming skilled new electeds with fresh ideas. Each elected BC NDP MLA is committed to deliver results for people. Together, we can make sure BC is a place where people can get ahead and everyone can build a good life. We won’t stop until the job is done.”