DriveSmartBC – Adapting to Changing Road Conditions

Do you struggle to adjust to the road conditions as the weather changes in the lead up to winter? Daylight hours decrease, traction conditions change rapidly and slower speeds may be necessary to remain safe. Make sure that all your lights are on when necessary and let’s drive for the season.



Driving in the darkness is riskier than driving in daylight. Having to rely only on the area lit by your headlights for driving information significantly reduces your ability to see and react.



It’s easy to drive faster than you can see when using low beam headlights.



The sun is low on the horizon at commute times making it difficult to see in the heavy traffic. If you can’t change your commute time by a few minutes to avoid this, make sure that you are protected from glare.



Keep your windshield clean, use sunglasses and don’t forget your sun visor.



According to the Wildlife Collision Prevention Program, 80% of wildlife collisions in B.C. involve deer. November is the month with the greatest risk as the annual rut can produce erratic and aggressive behaviour.



These animals are most active at dawn and dusk which can coincide with the daily commute.



Wet or frozen leaves on the road can be very slippery and will hide hazards like potholes. Even a carpet of dry leaves is slicker than dry asphalt.



Clean dry roads that we enjoy in summer are fewer in the fall. Water, whether in liquid or frozen form, reduces the available traction. This means that stopping and steering can become more difficult. Adjust your speed to take poor conditions into account.



You are probably tired of hearing it by now, but the posted speed limits are for good driving conditions.



When the conditions are no longer ideal drivers who fail to reduce speed may receive a ticket for driving at a speed that is inappropriate for road conditions. The penalty is $167 and 3 penalty points.

