City of Chilliwack Wants Feedback for New Official Community Plan

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack is updating its Official Community Plan (OCP), which is a comprehensive document that will help guide growth and development in the city over the next 25 years. The plan, called Chilliwack 2050, will build on the policy and land use foundations from the 2014 OCP, serving as an opportunity to articulate a vision for Chilliwack, while taking into account recent changes in housing demands and provincial legislation.

As the initial phase of Chilliwack 2050 engagement begins, the public is invited and encouraged to share their perspectives on Chilliwack.

“With changes to provincial legislation mandating that municipalities must not hold public hearings for certain types of residential rezoning applications, it is integral that residents participate in the OCP process and help shape the new plan,” said Mayor Popove. “We’ve experienced an incredible amount of growth in Chilliwack since our last OCP and taking the Chilliwack 2050 survey will help shape the next phase of Chilliwack’s growth.”

The survey is open until November 24, 2024, and the Official Community Plan is expected to be completed by late 2025.

Residents can access the survey online or in person:

Online at engagechilliwack.com/chwk2050

In person at City Hall (pick up a hard copy of the survey from City Hall and return it in person or by mail to 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A4, c/o Long Range Planning Department)

If you have any access needs or additional questions about this survey, please contact the Long Range Planning Department directly at chilliwack2050@chilliwack.com or 604.793.2906.