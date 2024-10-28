2024 Cultus Lake Park Christmas – Light Up the Beach

Cultus Lake – The Community Events and Engagement Committee presents Cultus Lake Park Christmas! Join in on the free, family friendly festivities at Main Beach on Saturday, November 23, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Take a photo with Santa Claus, shop the local artisan vendors, and sip hot cocoa. The Christmas light display turns Cultus Lake Park into a winter wonderland. This year, the event will feature a fireworks display off the Main Beach docks! The Cultus Lake Fire Department will be roasting marshmallows for guests while you listen to our favourite Christmas tunes.

Don’t miss entering the Christmas children’s colouring contest! Drop off your colouring pages to Santa’s tent and be entered in to win one of the festive prizes.

Colouring Contest Page (Option One): https://www.cultuslake.bc.ca/…/09/Colouring-Page-1.pdf

Colouring Contest Page (Option Two): https://www.cultuslake.bc.ca/…/09/Colouring-Page-2.pdf

Parking will be by donation to the Community Events and Engagement Committee.

Please feel free to contact the committee to learn more about sponsorship opportunities at cultuscommunityevents@cultuslake.bc.ca