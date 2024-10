Kent – Around 5:30PM Friday afternoon, KHSAR Kent Harrison Search and Rescue was tasked by RCMP with rescuing a dog that had fallen into the Chehalis River canyon.

KHSAR’s swiftwater technicians and rope rescue technicians responded, and, along with swiftwater technicians from chilliwacksearchandrescue, were able to coax the dog from a rock mid-river into a packraft, and paddle to the shoreline near the bridge.

The dog is ok.