Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden Named to Alpine Canada – Canadian National Ski Team for the 2024 – 25 Season

Calgary/Cultus Lake – Alpine Canada today confirmed the 53 athletes who have accepted their nomination to the Canadian National Ski Team for the 2024 – 25 season. The athletes will represent Canada on the FIS World Cup circuit in the disciplines of alpine, ski cross and para-alpine.

The complete list is here.

This includes Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden.

With the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games just 16 months away, the upcoming season is highlighted by World Championships in all three disciplines:

Alpine: February 4 to 16, 2025, in Saalbach, Austria

Para-Alpine: February 16 to 22, 2025, location to be announced

Ski Cross: March 19-23, 2025, in Engadin, Switzerland

Canadians are invited to experience the best ski racing in the world in person at the two FIS World Cup events in Canada this season:

Ski cross racing at Craigleith Ski Club, in Collingwood, ON, March 14-15, 2025

Women’s giant slalom races at Mont Tremblant, QC, December 7 and 8, 2024

Ski Cross

Women

Abby McEwen, Edmonton, AB, Sunridge Ski Club, December 9, 1997

Brittany Phelan, Mont-Tremblant, QC, Club de ski Mont-Tremblant, September 24, 1991

Courtney Hoffos, Windermere, BC, Windermere Valley Ski Club, August 30, 1997

Hannah Schmidt, Ottawa, ON, Club de ski Mont-Tremblant, August 4, 1994

India Sherret, Cranbrook, BC, Kimberley Alpine Team, May 29, 1996

Marielle Thompson, Whistler, BC, Whistler Mountain Ski Club, June 15, 1992

Tiana Gairns, Prince George, BC, Prince George Ski Club, July 1, 1998

Men

Carson Cook, Edmonton, AB, Snow Valley Ski Club, April 11, 1998

Gavin Rowell, Prince George, BC, Prince George Ski Club, June 2, 1999

Jared Schmidt, Ottawa, ON, Club de ski Mont-Tremblant, April 18, 1997

Kevin Drury, Toronto, ON, Georgian Peaks Ski Club, July 20, 1988

Kris Mahler, Canmore, AB, Craigleith Ski Club, February 26, 1995

Reece Howden, Chilliwack, BC, Apex Ski Club, July 12, 1998