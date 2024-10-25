Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden Named to Alpine Canada – Canadian National Ski Team for the 2024 – 25 Season

Calgary/Cultus Lake – Alpine Canada today confirmed the 53 athletes who have accepted their nomination to the Canadian National Ski Team for the 2024 – 25 season. The athletes will represent Canada on the FIS World Cup circuit in the disciplines of alpine, ski cross and para-alpine.
This includes Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden.
With the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games just 16 months away, the upcoming season is highlighted by World Championships in all three disciplines:
- Alpine: February 4 to 16, 2025, in Saalbach, Austria
- Para-Alpine: February 16 to 22, 2025, location to be announced
- Ski Cross: March 19-23, 2025, in Engadin, Switzerland
Canadians are invited to experience the best ski racing in the world in person at the two FIS World Cup events in Canada this season:
Ski cross racing at Craigleith Ski Club, in Collingwood, ON, March 14-15, 2025
Women’s giant slalom races at Mont Tremblant, QC, December 7 and 8, 2024
Ski Cross
Women
Abby McEwen, Edmonton, AB, Sunridge Ski Club, December 9, 1997
Brittany Phelan, Mont-Tremblant, QC, Club de ski Mont-Tremblant, September 24, 1991
Courtney Hoffos, Windermere, BC, Windermere Valley Ski Club, August 30, 1997
Hannah Schmidt, Ottawa, ON, Club de ski Mont-Tremblant, August 4, 1994
India Sherret, Cranbrook, BC, Kimberley Alpine Team, May 29, 1996
Marielle Thompson, Whistler, BC, Whistler Mountain Ski Club, June 15, 1992
Tiana Gairns, Prince George, BC, Prince George Ski Club, July 1, 1998
Men
Carson Cook, Edmonton, AB, Snow Valley Ski Club, April 11, 1998
Gavin Rowell, Prince George, BC, Prince George Ski Club, June 2, 1999
Jared Schmidt, Ottawa, ON, Club de ski Mont-Tremblant, April 18, 1997
Kevin Drury, Toronto, ON, Georgian Peaks Ski Club, July 20, 1988
Kris Mahler, Canmore, AB, Craigleith Ski Club, February 26, 1995
Reece Howden, Chilliwack, BC, Apex Ski Club, July 12, 1998