Agassiz Harrison Community Services Receives Funding for Food Programs, Winter Coast Drive Begins

Agassiz/Kent – Agassiz Harrison Community Services were successful in obtaining $143,825 in Community Prosperity Funds to help them feed 2,300 people every year for the next three years, particularly for their child, youth and seniors’ programs that provide food.

AHCS are grateful to the Province of British Columbia and the Abbotsford Community Foundation for all their support. Featured below are: Tom Walker, AHCS Board Chair; Diane Janzen, Executive Director AHCS; Fiona Delcourt Seniors Team Lead, AHCS; and an Abbotsford Community Foundation representative.

The 2024 Winter Coat Drive has begun.