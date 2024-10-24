OPINION – A Thank You to Chilliwack Hospital Foundation

Chilliwack – From Gaurav Kumar – Respiratory Therapist, Professional Practice Leader – Chilliwack General Hospital:

Dear Chilliwack Hospital Foundation,



Thank you so much for your generous donation of T1 Hamilton Portable Ventilators to our Chilliwack General Hospital.



T1 hamilton Ventilators are currently being used in our Emergency and Intensive Care Unit at Chilliwack General Hospital. Due to it’s easy portability design and advance ventilation modes, it is the first pick for all staff.



T1 ventilator has the capability to be used in invasive and Non Invasive ventilation modes on as small as 3KG pediatric patients. During the Pediatric Surge in Respiratory illness in 2022, this Ventilator was used more frequently in our Emergency to provide invasive and Non invasive support to pediatric patients. Staff was less stressful knowing that we have the capability in our emergency to stabilize those pediatric patients.



On many occasions, we have used these ventilators on adult intubated patients for internal/external transport to as far as Burnaby and Royal Columbian Hospital for Cath Lab/dialysis, etc. These are long transports, and all of the other portable ventilators require the separate charger cable and adapter to go along with the transport. T1 has built-in charging adapter capability and does not require any extra cable or adapter, so staff does not have to carry extra stuff and focus on patient care.



Thank you once again for your generous contribution.