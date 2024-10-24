Exciting New Adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ Prince Caspian  – Gallery 7 – November 8 -17

Abbotsford – This November, Gallery 7 Theatre present CS Lewis’ Prince Caspian as adapted by Canadian playwright, Damien Atkins. Featuring live, original music composed by Liam Whatley, the production will run November 8 – 17, 2024 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre.

“Our production, at least to my knowledge, is the first to be presented following the premier of the play at the Shaw Festival in 2023,” explains Ken Hildebrandt, the Managing Artistic Director of Gallery 7 Theatre. “We’re always on the look-out for the latest and greatest shows to bring to the community that not only fit our mandate, but also provide audiences with an exciting, fresh and engaging theatre experience. Prince Caspian certainly fits the bill!”

The Pevensie children are travelling by train when they are suddenly and magically transported back to the fantastical world of Narnia. Over a thousand years have passed since their last visit, and war once again consumes the land. The children join forces with Prince Caspian to defeat the evil King Miraz to restore peace and freedom to the kingdom. A story of courage, hope and strength of character emerge in this highly theatrical stage adaption of C.S. Lewis’ beloved novel.

Directing Prince Caspian is Gabe Kirkley, who directed last November’s world premier of A Tale of Two Cities for Gallery 7 Theatre. Kirkley obtained a Bachelor’s degree in History and Theatre from UFV. “Prince Caspian is a story of courage, belief and return – a return to Narnia for the Pevensies, but also a return to faith,” Kirkley says. “The play asks us to consider how we react when our beliefs are challenged, when the path forward is unclear, and we must place our trust in things that are unseen, yet known to be true. It’s been a privilege to bring this script to life with a fantastic group of actors, crew and designers.”

Film & theatre actor Isaac Stuber Li plays the title role of Prince Caspian while Cameron McKerchar plays Peter, Dalton Nelson plays Edmund, Camilia Rodriguez plays Lucy and Naomi Stewart plays Susan. Rounding out the cast, some of whom will be playing multiple characters, are Nicholas Elia, Cath de la Rambelje, Tegan Gibson, Meghan Kellington, Ruthie MacKenzie, Liam Whatley and Keegan Zaporozan.

Bringing the play to life design-wise are set designer, Andrew Potts, costume designer Kelsey Cleave, lighting designer, Ken Hildebrandt, sound designer, Stephen Wilhite, props designer, Dianna Lewis, and hair & make-up designer, Kristin Loewen. Co-stage managers are Nelly Fargeon & Tristin Besse, the fight choreographer is Stephen Elcheshen, and the production photographer is Dianna Lewis.

Prince Caspian runs November 8 & 9, 12 – 16, 2024 at 7:30 PM with matinees on November 9, 16, & 17 at 2:00 PM at the Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way, Abbotsford. To order tickets or for more information, please visit www.gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940.