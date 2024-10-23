UFV’s Dr. Chris Schinckus, Included on Stanford’s List of Top Scientists

Fraser Valley (UFV School of Business) – UFV Announced that Dr. Christophe Schinckus, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Computing, has been included on Stanford University’s list of the world’s Top 2% Scientists in the field of Business and Economics for the fourth consecutive year!

This outstanding achievement highlights Dean Schinckus’s remarkable contributions to research while exemplifying excellence. His work not only contributes to the academic community but also inspires us all to strive for greatness in our own pursuits.

Being recognized as one of the world’s Top 2% Scientists is a significant honour that underscores the global impact of a researcher’s work. It validates that Dean Schinckus is among the elite in his field, with a dedication to advancing knowledge.

Enhanced Reputation: This recognition is based on rigorous citation metrics, which assess the influence and reach of a researcher’s publications. Dean Schinckus’s achievement, therefore, elevates the reputation of the School of Business and the University of Fraser Valley (UFV) as a whole on regional, national, and international stages. Increased Collaboration Opportunities: This recognition opens doors for potential collaborations with other leading researchers and institutions. Such partnerships can lead to innovative research projects, joint funding opportunities, and a productive exchange of ideas. Attracting Funding: Funding agencies often look to support institutions that are recognized for their contributions to research and innovation. Dean Schinckus’s presence on this list enhances our ability to secure grants and resources for future projects. Attracting Faculty: By the same token, this achievement enhances our ability to attract prospective faculty members who are drawn to an institution that values excellence in scholarship. Strengthening the Academic Community: This accomplishment contributes to a culture of excellence within UFV and the School of Business. It fosters an environment where high-quality research is encouraged and celebrated. Inspiration for Students and Faculty: Dean Schinckus’s continued success serves as an inspiration for us all. It emphasizes the value of dedication and hard work in the pursuit of academic excellence and motivates us to aim high in our own endeavours.