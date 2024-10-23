Serious Motor Vehicle Incident (Wednesday Afternoon) Leads to Road Closure on Townline Road, Abbotsford

Abbotsford – On Wednesday, October 23, just after 2PM, AbbyPD patrol officers responded to a reported motor vehicle incident involving three vehicles in the 3000 block of Townline Road. in Abbotsford.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers identified three drivers, two of which have been transported to hospital, with one appearing to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

AbbyPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit are currently at the scene and in the initial phases of investigating the factors that led up to the crash with the assistance from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (I.C.A.R.S).

All lanes of Townline Road between Southern Drive and Upper Maclure Road in Abbotsford will remain closed until further notice.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information regarding the incident is requested to contact AbbyPD at 604-859-5225.