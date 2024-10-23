Corporeal Imago’s Throe – Stunning Aerial Acrobatics – November 15 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – Experience the visceral power of aerial acrobatics and dance like never before as Corporeal Imago brings their electrifying performance, Throe, to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. On November 15, you can experience the sight of six powerful performers as they ascend and fall in a world of aerial ropes! This work, choreographed by former Cirque du Soleil artists Gabrielle Martin and Jeremiah Hughes, explores the tumultuous moments in life when we are at the mercy of forces beyond our control. It is about finding strength and beauty in those moments of struggle, and ultimately, it’s a celebration of the human capacity to endure and evolve.

Proceeding Throe, you are invited to a Steampunk Soirée at 6:30 pm, where you can embrace the spirit of adventure! Dress in your best steampunk outfits and celebrate the evening with an extraordinary night of art, culture and adventure! The UFV Culinary Arts Program will also provide a delightful selection of hors d’oeuvres and you can enjoy a special cocktail menu while you browse the visual art exhibit curated by The Reach Gallery.

Beginning at 7:30 pm,Throe will be an evocative exploration of the human condition, weaving together themes of tension, transformation, and raw emotion. Through an intricate fusion of contemporary dance, and physical theatre, Corporeal Imago will immerse you in a gripping narrative that confronts the primal forces within us all in the aftermath of future disaster. Known for their bold storytelling and striking visual style, the company pushes the boundaries of movement, invoking the inner struggles that define the human experience.

Corporeal Imago’s Throe is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on November 15, 2024 at 7:30 pm and Pre-Show at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $49, with Patron Program discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Corporeal Imago’s Throe is generously sponsored by Presenting Sponsor: Emil Anderson. Additional sponsors include: Bear Image Productions, Algra Brothers; District 1881, Cowork Chilliwack, Coast Chilliwack Hotel, O’Connor Group, Canadian Tire, Lock’s Pharmacy, Myriad Technologies, Sonic 107.5, Chilliwack Progress, British Columbia Arts Council, BC Live Performance Network, City of Chilliwack, Province of British Columbia, and Department of Canadian Heritage.