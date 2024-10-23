Skip to content

Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – October 23

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

BALLARD, Marshall Ian

Age: 43

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 159lbs

Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown

Tattoos: Skull Bones on Left Forearm

Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle x3 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime x3

Warrant in effect: April 12, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: BC Wide

HANUSE, Herbert

Age: 33

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 190lbs

Hair: Black /Brown
Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent

Warrant in effect: October 16, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

