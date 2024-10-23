AbbyPD Pathways Program Awarded IACP Webber Seavey Excellence in Law Enforcement Award

Abbotsford – AbbyPD has heard loud and clear that preventing our young people from becoming involved in gang activity is a top priority for our community. In response to this feedback, the Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) initiated the development of its Pathways program.

Pathways is designed to prevent at-risk youths and young adults from gang participation. Since its launch, the Pathways Gang Intervention Team has worked with approximately 75 at-risk youths and young adults within the Abbotsford community. The team’s goal is to intervene and prevent these youths from engaging in gang activity before they become involved.

Pathways uses an evidence-informed approach based on academic research tested in the field of gang prevention and intervention. Pathways comprehensive three-pillar approach of Community Engagement, Prevention, and Intervention allows the team to collaborate with families, community, and stakeholders.

In 2019, the AbbyPD received Provincial and Federal funding under the Guns and Gangs Violence Action Fund (GGVAF) to work proactively to prevent gang violence. This initiative led to the creation of Pathways. The funding through GGVAF ended in 2023; however, Pathways continued thanks to additional funding under the Federal Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). This funding is set to end in March 2026.

On October 22nd, Harpreet Jhinjar, Program Manager and the architect of the Pathways Program, accepted the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Webber Seavey Excellence in Law Enforcement Award on behalf AbbyPD for the work that Pathways has done since the creation of the program.

“This is a significant recognition in the field of policing and a testament to our Pathways team’s hard work and dedication to public safety in Abbotsford. This award has been bestowed upon outstanding agencies worldwide, and we are proud to be among them” says Chief Constable Colin Watson.

AbbyPD looks forward to finding creative ways to continue the impactful and vital work of the Pathways program moving forward here in our community.

Further information on AbbyPD Pathways and the Webber Seavey award can be located here:

www.abbypd.ca/pathways

IACP Webber Seavey Excellence in Law Enforcement Award | International Association of Chiefs of Police (theiacp.org)