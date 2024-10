Chilliwack – For those who love film, the 8th edition of the Chilliwack Independent Film Festival returns November 22nd to the 24th with 105 films over three days!



With screenings of feature films, docs, industry talks and mixers there’s something for everyone.



If anyone saw Longlegs (the movie with Nicolas Cage) this summer CIFF will be doing a special screening of it with the director present for a Q & A afterwards.



Full line up and tickets can be found at www.ciff.ca

More to come.