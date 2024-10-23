2024 Abbotsford Mayor’s Christmas Card Contest

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is inviting young artists in Abbotsford to take part in the fifth annual Mayor’s Christmas Card contest. Children in kindergarten through grade five are encouraged to create a bright and festive drawing capturing the spirit of the holiday season and submit it for entry into the contest. From the submissions, Mayor Siemens will choose one picture for the cover of the official 2024 Christmas card, which is sent out electronically by Mayor and City Council across Abbotsford and throughout the province.

“It’s always so heartwarming to see the creative and joyful ways children in Abbotsford express their excitement for Christmas,” said Ross Siemens, Mayor of Abbotsford. “Each year, young students bring boundless creativity and holiday spirit to this contest. My wife Kelly and I look forward to going through each one and sharing the winning artwork with the community.”

Last year, 380 entries were submitted from 23 schools across the city, each one showcasing the creativity and imaginative talent of Abbotsford’s young artists.

In addition to having their artwork featured on the Mayor’s official 2024 Christmas card, the student with the winning design will also receive a prize package. Students wanting to participate in the contest must email their card design to mayorsoffice@abbotsford.ca no later than November 22.

