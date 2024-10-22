FOUND – AbbyPD Search for Missing 17 Year Old

Abbotsford – OCTOBER 22 UPDATE – The Abbotsford Police Department is advising that the missing 17-year-old female has been found by police. AbbyPD appreciate the public’s support and assistance.

Abbotsford Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Ellora ( a last name was not provided at the time of this release).

Ellora was last seen on foot in the 5000 block of Riverside Street in Abbotsford between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Friday. Ellora has no known ties to Abbotsford and primarily frequents the Burnaby area.

Ellora may have left the Riverside Street area as a passenger in a larger black SUV or communicated with someone inside this vehicle. It is believed that the black SUV was stopped on Riverside Street with its 4-way flashers on for about 5 minutes before departing the area.

Ellora is described as Caucasian, 5′ tall, with a slim build and has curly red hair that is usually tied back in a ponytail. Ellora was last seen wearing jeans, a black jacket with a fur-lined hood and a small, possibly a light blue, over-the-shoulder bag.

The police are concerned for Ellora’s well-being and attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful. If you have any information or have dashcam footage from the 5000 block of Riverside Street this morning between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., we ask that you contact the AbbyPD at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police File 2024-43595