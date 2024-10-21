Chilliwack Hospice Society Annual Memorial Celebration – Monday November 18

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Hospice Society is hosting its Annual Memorial Celebration on Monday November 18, starting at 6:00pm, at Vineyard Community Centre, located at 45892 Wellington Avenue.

A time of reflection and support in the company of others whose loved one has died, the Annual Memorial Celebration is for everyone who is grieving — whether the death occurred recently or several years ago.

The Annual Memorial Celebration will include a discussion on disenfranchised grief, that is any grief that often goes unacknowledged or unvalidated by social norms. Examples may include, but are not limited to, unrecognized relationships, loss surrounded by stigma, and loss that is considered ‘less significant’.

The event will feature a heartfelt musical performance by talented vocalist, Tillie Waal. Tillie is a singer/songwriter from Washington State and has resided in Harrison Hot Springs for the past several years. She enjoys singing standards, gospel and R&B music.

Guests are asked to please bring a framed photo of their loved one with them. Light refreshments will be served.

Organizers ask that guests please RSVP by calling (604) 795-4660.

This Chilliwack Hospice Society program is provided free of cost thanks to the generosity of individual donors and businesses in our community.