Skip to content

Rising Water Doesn’t Stop Salmon Fishing on the Vedder River (VIDEO)

Home
Envrionment
Rising Water Doesn’t Stop Salmon Fishing on the Vedder River (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Rising water on the Vedder River from the latest atmospheric river doesn’t stop anglers.

Environmentalist Chris Gadsden took this video of an angler landing a Coho in the Vedder River, October 19, 2024

2024 Chris Gadsden Salmon Fishing on the Vedder River – YouTube

Share This:

2024 Train and Hobby Show

The Veganist

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts