Mission Activates Emergency Operations Centre Due to Flooding

Mission – As of 9:30PM Saturday October 19, the City of Mission has activated its Emergency Operations Centre in response to the current atmospheric river event.

Several crews are out addressing flooding as best they can given the nighttime situation and the concerns around worker safety.

Road Closures

Cardinal street in Steelhead is currently closed because of flooding on road. Plans are in place in the event of an emergency where people need to get across the flooded area.

BC Hydro has been called to deal with an obstruction on Dewdney Trunk Road. Crews will be out at first light to begin work to restore drainage systems.

Stay Home If Possible

The City ask that community members please respect closed road signage and traffic control personnel. Please stay home if you can and avoid entering storm water.

City of Mission thank those residents that informed the city of issues across the City.