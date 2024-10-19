Skip to content

chillTV 2024 Provincial Election Coverage Starts at 7 PM Saturday October 19 (VIDEO LINK)

Chilliwack – chillTV is BACK with full election night coverage in:

Andmar Development
“Chilliwack Chooses 2024: BC’s Election Night”

7PM START TIME.

Join us on October 19th as our livestream begins 60 minutes before polls close. FACEBOOK LIVE LINK IS HERE.

YouTube Link is Here

With some major pre-writ movements this election is proving to be the most interesting and engaging in years.

chillTV has started a tradition providing local election coverage on election night’s beginning in 2018 with the hotly contested Civic Election and we’ve been here every time since covering Municipal, Provincial and Federal elections with a team of informed and trusted politicos from our community.

2024 chillTV Provincial Election Promo

