Skip to content

2024 Provincial Election – Conservatives Sweep Fraser Valley – BC Wide – It’s Too Close To Call

Home
Politics
2024 Provincial Election – Conservatives Sweep Fraser Valley – BC Wide – It’s Too Close To Call

Fraser Valley/Victoria (With Files from Elections BC) – It’s Deja Vu all over again re: 2017. When the BC Liberals lost to the NDP, due to the fall of a minority government.

We could have another minority government.

Soon to be, former Chilliwack School Trustee Heather Maahs is now MLA Elect for Chilliwack North . Now the School board will have to call a by-election to fill her position. The same scenario happened four years ago, for Dan Coulter, who went from School Board Chair to Chilliwack MLA.

Leaders David Eby (NDP) and John Rustand (Conservatives) have been re-elected. The Green’s Sonia Furstenau lost her seat.

Elections BC Website information is here

As of 10PM Saturday October 19, there is no clear winner with a majority of 47 seats.

The Final count will begin on October 26.

Voter turnout is 56 per cent with a record 1 Million + voting in advance and mail in polls.

Elections BC October 19, 2024
Elections BC October 19, 2024
Elections BC October 19, 2024
Elections BC October 19, 2024
Elections BC October 19, 2024

Share This:

2024 Train and Hobby Show

The Veganist

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts