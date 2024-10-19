2024 Provincial Election – Conservatives Sweep Fraser Valley – BC Wide – It’s Too Close To Call

Fraser Valley/Victoria (With Files from Elections BC) – It’s Deja Vu all over again re: 2017. When the BC Liberals lost to the NDP, due to the fall of a minority government.

We could have another minority government.

Soon to be, former Chilliwack School Trustee Heather Maahs is now MLA Elect for Chilliwack North . Now the School board will have to call a by-election to fill her position. The same scenario happened four years ago, for Dan Coulter, who went from School Board Chair to Chilliwack MLA.

Leaders David Eby (NDP) and John Rustand (Conservatives) have been re-elected. The Green’s Sonia Furstenau lost her seat.

Elections BC Website information is here

As of 10PM Saturday October 19, there is no clear winner with a majority of 47 seats.

The Final count will begin on October 26.

Voter turnout is 56 per cent with a record 1 Million + voting in advance and mail in polls.

Elections BC October 19, 2024

