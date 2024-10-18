With Atmospheric River Friday Through Sunday Morning – Please Keep Storm Drains Clear

Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley is expecting approximately 50 to 70 mm of rain beginning Friday through the weekend.



Cultus Lake Park staff ( as well as other jurisdictions) are requesting the assistance of residents to clear storm drains near their home while we experience heavy rainfall over the next couple days.

For local weather and environmental alerts, please visit: https://weather.gc.ca/canada_e.html

5:15 AM PDT Thursday 17 October 2024

Special Weather Statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Prolonged heavy rain this weekend and strong winds on Saturday Where: Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler, Sunshine Coast, and Vancouver Island, except Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands.

When: Friday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Hazards: – Water pooling on the roads – Swollen rivers and creeks – Increased risk of washouts, rockfall, and landslides – Power outages possible from tree damage due to winds

An atmospheric river will impact B.C. and bring a prolonged period of heavy rain to the South Coast. Rain is expected to begin around noon on Friday and continue into Sunday morning. Rainfall totals are forecast to reach 40 to 70 mm in general and up to 100 mm along the coastal mountains. Local amounts over West Vancouver Island could reach 200 mm. Strong southeast wind gusts up to 80 km/h will also impact areas of Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast and Metro Vancouver nearest the water on Saturday. The rain and wind will ease by Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the storm, ensure that drains are clear of leaves and debris and secure loose objects.