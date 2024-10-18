Crown Considering Charges with Abby PD Officer from July 2023 Incident

Abbotsford/Surrey – The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has referred a file to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges regarding IIO file 2023-223.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on July 31, 2023, an officer conducting a routine patrol in an unmarked police vehicle traveling along Clearbrook Road reportedly observed a man alleged to be engaging in an indecent act near Mt. Waddington Avenue.

The officer pulled over and attempted to place the man under arrest. However, there was an altercation while the man was being taken into custody.

The man was transported to the APD detachment and Emergency Health Services (EHS) were called to assess. EHS transported the man to a hospital for treatment where he was found to have sustained a serious injury.

The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred.

Upon completion of the investigation, Chief Civilian Director Jessica Berglund reviewed the evidence and determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that one officer may have committed an offence in relation to the use of force. As a result, and pursuant to Section 38.11 of the Police Act, the IIO has forwarded a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

In order to approve any charges, the BC Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution is required in the public interest.

While the matter is with Crown, the IIO will not be making any additional comment about the facts of this case.

Background

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

