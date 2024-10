Chilliwack – Come join the Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra for a fun filled evening of music that is appropriate for the Autumn Season. The soprano Crystal Hicks will be returning and will sing amongst other pieces the well-known Autumn Leaves and Amazing Grace.

The CMO will also be including Mendelssohn’s “Hebrides Overture”, and Glazunov’s Autumn piece from his music of “The Seasons”.

Saturday October 26 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

