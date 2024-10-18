Abbotsford Regional Hospital Acquires New Kyra Bariatric Stirrups for Operating Room

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH) has acquired new Kyra Bariatric Stirrups for its operating room, significantly enhancing the quality of care provided in the Fraser Valley. These Kyra stirrups, made possible through the generous contributions from Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation and their donors, are essential for safely positioning patients during various medical procedures.

Stephen Butcher, RN, Urology/Trauma Service Lead, shares his enthusiasm: “the new Kyra stirrups are absolutely fantastic! The bigger boot and increased weight capacity allows us to safely position a larger range of patients. Our previous stirrups had a patient weight capacity of 350lbs, whereas these stirrups can accommodate a 500lb patient. The stronger gas springs allow for easy positioning and the silicone straps are easy to clean!”